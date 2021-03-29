5 people report being groped on the BYU campus

An unknown suspect is seen through security footage on the BYU campus. Five separate incidents have been reported of people being groped by an unknown man at BYU this weekend. (BYU Police)

Five separate incidents have been reported of people being groped by an unknown man on the BYU campus.

BYU released a timely warning on Sunday evening following the first two attacks. These incidents occurred around 1 p.m. at Helaman Halls and then around 2:30 p.m. by the Life Sciences Building.

A third woman reported being groped on campus on Sunday evening. On Monday two more individuals reported to the police that they had been groped at BYU, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 40 with balding blond hair. He is between 5’9” and 6’ tall, of average build, wearing dark glasses, a black puffy coat, a black mask and light-colored pants.

BYU Police Lt. Jeff Long described video footage of one incident from Sunday.

“It’s an attack. I don’t know what else to call it,” Long said. “It’s scary watching him hone in on the victims. I’m just hoping we can get him identified today.”

BYU Police Chief Matthew Andrus encouraged students to not travel alone and to immediately report suspicious activity or incidents to the BYU Police at 801-422-2222.