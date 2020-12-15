Limited in-person audience allowed for Winter Semester devotionals

BYU devotionals and forums are held at the Marriott Center each Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. Winter Semester speakers were announced Dec. 15, and tickets will be available for a limited audience. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

BYU announced its devotional and forum lineup for Winter Semester and said it will allow a limited number of faculty, staff and students to attend in person.

Speakers include apostles and other Church leaders, Race, Equity & Belonging committee member Ryan Gabriel and a BYU Museum of Art associate director. There will also be an entertainment assembly celebrating student talent to close out the semester. Tickets for a limited audience will be available the Monday before each devotional, with more details on the delivery format for each speech to come.

Elder David A. Bednar is set to speak on Jan. 19, 2021. Elder Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2004. He’s worked as a professor of business management and is a former president of BYU Idaho.

Another apostle, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, will speak on March 2, 2021. Elder Stevenson has been a member of the Quorum since 2015. He is the co-founder of ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., an exercise equipment management company.

Museum of Art Associate Director Janalee Emmer will speak on March 9, 2021. Emmer has a doctorate in art history from Pennsylvania State University and studies modern and contemporary art. She has worked at the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State and the Springville Museum of Art.

Ryan Gabriel is a sociology professor at BYU and member of the BYU Committee for Race, Equity & Belonging. He will speak on April 6, 2021. Gabriel’s research focuses on racial residential segregation, residential mobility and neighborhood attainment. He also studies the legacies of racial violence in the United States.

Previously announced forum speakers include investigative reporter David Epstein, international macroeconomist Dambisa Moyo and Drew Faust, the first female president of Harvard.

Devotionals are held each Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. and can be streamed on BYUtv. More information on each speaker is found here.