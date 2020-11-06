BYU football to take on Boise State tonight

(#1) Quarterback Zach Wilson running ball in first quarter. BYU played Western Kentucky at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on October 31, 2020. 2020 BYU Football vs Western Kentucky Photo by Jaren Wilkey © BYU PHOTO 2020 All Rights Reserved *protected email* (801)422-7322

9th-ranked Brigham Young University football plays at 21st-ranked Boise State tonight, but the Broncos have a lot of questions on their depth chart going into the matchup.

Boise State sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier is currently listed as the starter for tonight’s football game. However, it was Jack Sears who started last week against the Air Force. Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin declined to comment on Bachmeier’s status as the apparent starter, but he is confident in Sears stepping up if necessary: “He is going to keep pushing and improving, and we will see where we are able to go from there.”

Boise’s original starting running back, George Holani, was injured early on in the Air Force game and is not listed on the depth chart against BYU. His backup is Andrew Van Buren, who ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Air Force.

The Boise State defense is also banged up after last weekend with an injury to defensive end Demitri Washington. Coach Harsin said, “I don’t know the entire diagnosis, but he will be out the rest of the season.” With Washington out, redshirt junior Shane Irwin will likely start against the Cougars.

BYU has also had their fair share of injuries during the season, most notably starting center James Empey and wide receiver Gunner Romney. Both are expected to be available for tonight’s game.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, “I feel good about our depth. I just need them to play as good as I know they can. Then hopefully we won’t have to go into our depth too much.”

The Cougars and Broncos kick off tonight at 7:45 pm on FS1.