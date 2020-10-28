https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5WekghoW0/

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH — October is not only the month for Halloween, it is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one out of eight women will develop breast cancer during the course of their lives.

In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

Breast cancer survivor Kacey Toula warns that early detection is the best way to keep yourself safe.

Her daughter, Na’ama Toula-Campbell, says, “My mother had breast cancer when I was 14, and she found out on her birthday, and they luckily caught it early enough to where they could remove it before it got too serious.”

Kacey continues to help those fighting their battle with cancer. She says, “Usually I try to take my kids to a breast cancer walk, but I haven’t this year. I think there’s some years where you don’t want to think about how scary it really is.”

Na’ama Toula-Campbell was there with her mother every step of the way and now advocates for yearly testing.

“I’m really glad my mom went in and got tested even though she wasn’t showing any symptoms, because they caught it early enough to take care of it before it got bad,” she says. “I think it’s super important to get tested every year, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

“When they say you should go in and get your mammogram — they are free or most insurances cover it — then do it, because I didn’t even know,” Kacey says. “Early detection is what saved my life; it allows me to be here today.”

For more information on breast cancer, where you can donate and also where to get tested, visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.