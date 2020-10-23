Top 3 Halloween movies this season

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGqErWPBcgH/?hl=en

For many people, Halloween means watching fun, spooky or magical movies.

Some like scary movies with murderers and chainsaws. Others prefer comedies that occur during the fall season, and still others like movies that don’t have anything to do with autumn or Halloween — but they just feel right to watch in October.

Here is a short list of Halloween-time favorites:

“Hocus pocus”

When teenage Max accidentally frees a trio of witches who wreak havoc on the town of Salem, Massachusetts, it’s up to him, his sister, his crush and a magical cat to prevent the witches from becoming immortal.

Taylor Castano says, “It has good vibes, it fits the season, it fits, like, the whole genre, you know. Little to big — it can hit anybody, so I think it’s just universally a good movie.”

“Harry Potter”

Fans also love watching the “Harry Potter” series.

These movies don’t really have anything to do with Halloween, but the element of magic seems to strike a chord with viewers.

Rachel Anderson likes to watch Harry Potter because “it’s the whole thing with magic, and with witches and wizards, and I feel like that’s very spooky time. Doing your little cauldron magic and potions — it just gives me spooky Halloween vibes.”

Just about everyone knows the story of “the boy who lived” trying to stop Voldemort from taking over the wizarding world, but in case it’s been a while, Hogwarts is always there to welcome you back for another watch party.

“A Quiet Place”

If you want something a little more thrilling, “A Quiet Place” has just what you need.

This film features a family that must remain completely silent so as to avoid the attention of alien monsters in a post-apocalyptic world.

“It’s so suspenseful, and there’s monsters, and I just think that it’s so cool how quiet it is, because it’s a quiet place, but just that aspect of it is really cool and makes is scarier because you just don’t know what’s gonna happen,” says Tenley Evans.

While the movie isn’t bloody, it definitely has enough jump scares and terrifyingly close calls with the monsters to keep you on your toes.

Other recommendations include “Twitches,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Halloweentown,” “Signs,” “The Addams Family,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and so many more.

So no matter what you’re in the mood for this Halloween season, there is something for everyone.