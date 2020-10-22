Is it safe to hike alone?

SLATE CANYON — Recently, my roommate tested positive for COVID-19. This means that now, I am in quarantine. But I am not a person who does well staying inside for long periods of time, so I have decided to go on multiple long hikes all by myself. The question is, though, is that safe? And if it is, what precautions should you take before you go all by yourself?

The majority of hiking and travel sites say that hiking alone is just not safe because the dangers of injury, attacks, getting lost, unexpected terrain and so on are only exacerbated by the fact that you’re alone.

My roommate, Kelsie Evans, who also happens to be an avid hiker, said, “It is very dangerous, and I would recommend, if you can, to hike with someone else.”

That being said, some sites and experienced hikers say that it can be okay to go it alone, if — and only if — you do these things:

Wear proper footwear and attire

Hydrate

Do prior research (just as you would if you were hiking in a group)

Only hike well-marked trails

Tell someone where you are going

Know what your limits are

Don’t wear headphones

Be aware

Know the wildlife

Check the weather

And above all, STAY ON THE TRAIL.

Evans also said that if you have no other options, “make sure you already know the trail, and let someone know ahead of time that you’re leaving, what time you should probably be back…knowing how long it takes you to hike a trail.”

If you choose to hike alone, please take the necessary precautions. Don’t do it at night, and just exercise common sense.