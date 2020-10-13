Romney calls political climate ‘vile,’ ‘hate-filled’

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted a statement on Tuesday expressing his displeasure with the current state of politics, condemning the behavior of President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former MSNBC and ESPN host Keith Olbermann.

Romney, a Utah senator and the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said in the statement that the current political scene “has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation.”

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020

Romney cited examples of Trump verbally attacking Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pelosi.

Romney then added that the other side was also to blame.

“Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own—though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others. Pelosi tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann calls the president a ‘terrorist.’”

The later comment is in reference to a vlog that Olbermann released on YouTube on Friday, Oct. 8. In the video he said, “The Terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box.”

“The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. Many Americans are frightened for our country—so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent,” Romney wrote.

Romney ended with a call to action, writing “it is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes: parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone.”

Olbermann responded to Romney on Twitter and reaffirmed his claim that Trump is a terrorist. Olberman also called Romney Trump’s “enabler.”

“And if you don’t like the state of politics, fix the root causes—your party and @realDonaldTrump,” Olbereman wrote.

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell of California also responded negatively on Twitter to Romney’s statement.

“Both-sides much, Senator? You’ve had the power to do actually do something about this out-of-control presidency, and you’ve mostly squandered it. Don’t just speak up – STAND UP,” Swalwell said.