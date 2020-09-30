-Newsline NewsNewsNewsline Some BYU students claim their professors oppose LDS teachings By Universe Contributor - September 30, 2020 105 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp View this post on Instagram Some BYU Students claim their professors teach principles opposite those of the Church. But, we found that not all experiences were bad. A post shared by Newsline (@byunewsline) on Sep 29, 2020 at 9:41am PDT Some Brigham Young University students claim their professors teach principlesopposite those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But, we found that not all experiences were bad.