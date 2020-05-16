Called to serve in a pandemic: Missionary returns home from MTC after 11 days

When Jacob Hale embarked on his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he thought that saying “see you in two” to his friends and family would mean two years, not two weeks.

However, after 11 days in the church’s Mexico City missionary training center, Hale returned home on March 21 amid the mass missionary evacuation worldwide.

Hale, a native of Henderson, Nevada, awoke the morning of March 20 as if it were any ordinary day of missionary preparation, ready for a packed day of Spanish classes for his assignment in the Uruguay Montevideo West mission. Nothing seemed unusual or different. Just 24 hours later, however, he’d be frantically packing his belongings and headed out of the country in one of the most blindsiding sequences imaginable.

“We had no idea how bad the virus was getting outside of the MTC, so everything came so suddenly,” Hale said. “Emotionally, it was crazy.”