BYU says decision about fall semester won’t be made until July

BYU announced they may not have a final decision about whether or not remote learning will continue through Fall semester until July.

The announcement says they are studying several options for Fall Semester. “Ideally, the university would like for all of its students, faculty and staff to be on campus learning together, and we are working on plans that we hope can make that happen in some form,” the announcement reads.

Because of the priority of the campus community’s health and safety, school officials will continue to work closely with state and county health officials in order to make a decision, according to the announcement.

Information regarding students worried about housing situations for fall because of uncertainty can be found on BYU’s website. Any questions about off-campus housing should be direct to *protected email* .

“These are uncertain and unprecedented times, full of risks and unknowns,” the announcement reads. “Please carefully consider your options moving forward.”