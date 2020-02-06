What’s next for the nation’s No. 1 collegiate golfer Peter Kuest

BYU men’s golfer Peter Kuest has a lot on his mind as he looks to finish his senior season strong and start his professional career.

Kuest is currently the No. 1 ranked collegiate golfer in the nation according to this year’s NCAA rankings. There seems to be no limit to his success as he has already placed first in three of six tournaments he has played at BYU in his senior season.

“He’s a coach’s dream. He does everything you need him to do. He’s in the right place. He sets a standard for his teammates,” BYU Men’s Golf Coach Bruce Brockbank said.

Brockbank has been very impressed with Kuest because of the leadership and talent he brings to the team. Kuest has a special talent and big plans this year and Brockbank is excited to explore the options. When asked about Kuest’s special golf ability, Brockbank said that he just takes a front-row seat and enjoys every minute of it.

Peter Kuest chips a ball out of a sand trap and towards the green. (BYU Photo)

Kuest has started off hot but still hasn’t achieved his ultimate goal for his senior season.

“I want a national championship,” Kuest said.

Kuest has achieved a lot while golfing at BYU with first-place finishes at tournaments like the Pacific Invitational, Saint Mary’s Invitational and the William H. Tucker Invitational. However, he wants to keep pushing himself until he takes home the national championship. Then he will focus on becoming a professional athlete.

Ever since Kuest was little, he has had the dream of competing professionally. He had dreamed of making it big in baseball, soccer or golf. It wasn’t until Kuest really started pursuing golf when he was 15 that he settled on wanting to become a professional golfer.

Kuest plans on pursuing his childhood dream and professional career by playing in the Canadian Q-school in either March or April. He looks forward to playing in the Canadian Q-school that could start him in the Canadian Tour or even earn him a shot on the PGA tour.

Kuest said he has really enjoyed the coaches and BYU golf program during his time at BYU. There is one big improvement that he has noticed in his golf game that has occurred since his freshman year.

“Just my overall work ethic. I’ve always worked hard, but I’ve started working a lot harder. In every area of my game that’s needed it, I focused on and improved it. I just focus on how I can improve myself.” Kuest said.

Kuest believes the best way athletes can improve their game is by focusing on their personal athletic goals. He said it is easy to get distracted by the way other people play, but said that it’s better to work on personal skills.

Coach Brockbank has been coaching Kuest at BYU since Kuest arrived for his freshman season. Even though Brockbank loves coaching and critiquing the players to help them improve, he jokingly said that it is best to let Kuest focus and do what he needs to do to improve and just stay out of his way.

“Let him do his thing,” Coach Brockbank said.