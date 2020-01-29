2020 BYU football schedule released

BYU football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The 12-game lineup includes six games against Power-Five conference opponents, as well as three matchups with top-25 teams from last season.

Seven teams on the schedule received a bowl invitation in 2019. The schedule includes teams from 10 states and seven conferences, while also featuring two opponents that BYU has yet to face in the history of its football program.

The Cougars will begin the season in Salt Lake City, facing in-state rival University of Utah on Sept. 3. The BYU home opener will take place on Sept. 12 against Michigan State. BYU will then travel to face Arizona State on Sept. 19. They will finish the month with a trip to Minnesota on Sept. 26 for Minnesota’s homecoming game, also marking the first time the two teams have faced off.

Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the teams’ first-ever meeting in 2016. (BYU Photo)

BYU will play Utah State on Oct. 2 in the first of three home games that month. They will face Missouri on Oct. 10 in LaVell Edwards Stadium before hosting their final home game of the month against Houston on Oct. 17. Then they will take to the road to play against Northern Illinois on Oct. 24.

The Cougars will begin November playing against Boise State in Idaho on Nov. 7. They will return to LaVell Edwards Stadium to play against San Diego State on Nov. 14. BYU will then host North Alabama on Nov. 21 for senior day in the clubs’ first-ever meeting. They will conclude the regular season at Stanford on Nov. 28.

BYU’s 2020 opponents had a combined 83-54 record in 2019. BYU owns a losing all-time record against its 2020 opponents, going 121-135-8 over the 264 game span.