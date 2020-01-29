BYU and Stanford have announced a four-game extensions between their football programs. This four-game extension now extends to a total of eight games between the two schools. The teams two previous meetings came in 2003 and 2004.

In the first meeting, BYU was led by quarterback John Beck who was later drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft. BYU started the fourth quarter up 14-12, but after a field goal and touchdown by Stanford, BYU found itself down 18-4. Stanford would go on to beat BYU with that score in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The second meeting took place in California at Stanford. BYU again started quarterback Beck but was unable to finish the game due to injuries. Beck would throw for 232 yards and three interceptions before exiting the game. Stanford was led by future NFL quarterback Trent Edwards, who led the game in passing with 297 yards and threw for three touchdowns. Stanford defeated BYU 37-10, giving the Cardinal a 2-0 series lead over the Cougars.

The announcement of the extension stated that the next four of five games in this eight-game series will be played at Stanford.

The extension adds contests in 2026 and 2028 in Stanford and 2031 and 2035 in Provo to the games already set for 2020 and 2022 in Stanford and 2025 and 2029 in Provo, according to BYU Athletic Communications Associate Director Brett Pyne.

BYU is no stranger to playing Pac-12 schools, with six Pac-12 opponents on the schedule between 2020 and 2020 — Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, USC and Oregon.

Upcoming BYU-Stanford games

Nov. 28, 2020 at Stanford

Nov. 26, 2022 at Stanford

Sept. 13, 2025 at BYU

Nov. 28, 2026 at Stanford*

Nov. 25, 2028 at Stanford*

Sept. 1, 2029 at BYU

Aug. 30, 2031 at BYU*

Sept. 1, 2035 at BYU*

*Games added through extension

Kickoff times and television plans for the games will be determined and announced during the scheduled seasons, said Pyne.