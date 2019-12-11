Provo Police await commissioner’s decision to decertify BYU Police

Provo Police apprehend a suspect at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 11. (Jessica Smith)

Uncertainty remains regarding the future of BYU Police since the announcement of its possible decertification, and the Provo Police Department could fill a new role if the decertification goes through.

In the Utah Supreme Court Case BYU vs. The Salt Lake Tribune, the Supreme Court decided to not review the case and, instead, sent it back to a district court on Wednesday, December 4.

Third District Judge Laura Scott will decide if the records requested from the Tribune will be considered public records under Government Records Access and Management Access, more commonly know as GRAMA.

The university responded with an intent to appeal after Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson sent a letter to BYU President Kevin Worthen earlier this year announcing the department’s intent to decertify BYU Police. Had the initial intent to decertify been approved, it would have gone in effect Sept. 1.

It has yet to be determined when the final decision regarding the commissioner’s intent will be made, but it will be made by the court system after both parties present their cases.

Attempts were made to contact BYU Police, but no officials were able to give a statement.

Sgt. Nisha King, Provo Police Department public information officer, said the Provo Police Department will increase its efforts if the decertification does come into effect in the future.

“If crime went up in Provo, we will take care of it,” King said.

Given the desertification’s pending status, King said she prefers to guess what will happen if the decertification goes through.

“At this point, we are supportive of BYU Police,” King said. “If we have an appeal date, then we will have something to comment.”

King said the Provo Police Department is grateful for the help BYU police has provided in the past.

Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson said he and his department have enjoyed working with BYU Police for the past several years, but are not involved in the decertification process.

“We are aware of the appeal process going on, but we are not a part of it,” Ferguson said.

Whatever the final verdict on the case may be, Ferguson and his officers assure Provo residents that the Provo Police Department will be doing their best to keep Provo safe.

“Our priority is always the safety of our citizens,” Ferguson said.

Todd Hollingshead of BYU communications said there are no updates regarding the state of the appeal.

“University Police continues to be a fully certified law enforcement agency,” Hollingshead said.