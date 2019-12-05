Pond Town Christmas in Salem

SALEM — Salem’s Christmas themed aquatic light show is back on display.

For over 17 years, the city of Salem has been lighting up their pond with a dazzling display of lights and colors. This year, the Pond Town Christmas display is back and shiny as always.

Brightly lit Christmas trees, water fountains, and ribbons of light reflect and sparkle off the water of the pond. It isn’t hard to see why this small town tradition keeps coming back year after year.

For Salem resident Kendra Rice, the beauty is worth the extra traffic around the pond area. “We enjoy the lights. We tend to drive around the pond very slowly taking in the sights.”

Visitors to the Salem pond can stroll through the park nearby or walk along one of the many paths around the pond. Several footbridges also crisscross the pond.

The lights attract non-Salemites too. “We’re super happy that we came,” said Lydia Lundell, a visitor to the pond. “It’s super pretty and the reflections on the pond from the trees and the bridge is super nice.” “Its a good use of public funds, is what it is,” jokes Lydia’s boyfriend Aaron Haymore as she slaps him on the arm. “Taxpayer money hard at work.”

The lights turn on each night from 5:30 to 11 pm. The lights will be up around the pond from now until January first.