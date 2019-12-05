Salt Lake City temple renovations

SALT LAKE CITY—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new renderings Wednesday morning in connection to the Salt Lake temple’s closure. The renovation for the temple and the surrounding grounds was announced earlier this year.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple will close for an estimated four years this month on the 29th. In preparation for the closing of the temple and visitors’ centers, as well as the grounds, the Church will be using the Conference Center as the new visitor’s center. The Conference Center was formally open for tours based on appointments but now will be open to the public. The construction will start this January with the South Visitors Center and the South temple wall being demolished.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As far as the temple, the emphasis is held on restoring it to its original state. Meaning, the interior of the temple will not change as much physically but rather visually. Church historians are working on discovering the original paint colors of the walls, preserving the existing murals and finding similar woods, furniture and lighting that the temple would have had in the late 1800s.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Additional renovations will be for accessibility, seismic stability in the temple as well as separating the temple from the foundation it is currently on. Though there will be major changes to temple square, the grounds will remain open during the renovation and construction of the temple.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The church has launched a new website, templesquare.org, for updates on this exciting renovation. The temple, upon completion, will then be open to the public for an open house to celebrate its reopening and the restorations made.