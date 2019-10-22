Photo Story: BYU vs Boise State

BYU defeated No. 14 Boise State 28-25 in the Cougars’ stormy homecoming game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 19. The Cougars’ meeting with the previously undefeated Broncos marked the teams’ 10th meeting and the Cougars’ third win in the series.

First Half

Both teams wasted no time posting points on the board as Boise State’s CT Thomas rushed into the end zone for a Broncos touchdown on the first drive of the game. BYU immediately answered on its first possession, scoring a touchdown with a 4-yard run by Lopini Katoa.

On Boise State’s next possession, BYU’s Isaiah Kaufusi intercepted a pass from BSU’s Chase Cord. The Cougars’ possession ended with a missed field goal by Jake Oldroyd.

Both teams rotated several possessions until the Broncos’ Eric Sachse kicked a 38-yard field goal with :28 left in the second quarter, bringing the Broncos up 10-7 at the half.

















Second Half

The third quarter saw a high-scoring rally for the Cougars as they posted three unanswered touchdowns before the Broncos scored to conclude the third quarter. BYU’s Sione Finau scored the Cougars’ first touchdown of the second half on a 46-yard run. After the Broncos missed a 36-yard field goal, the Cougars regained possession and earned a second touchdown with a 27-yard pass to Matt Bushman.

Boise State’s next possession ended with an interception by Jackson Kaufusi, putting the Cougars at the Boise State 41-yard line. The Cougars capitalized on the field position by scoring another touchdown with a 39-yard pass to Bushman. Boise State answered with a series of short run and pass plays, ultimately scoring a touchdown with an 8-yard pass to George Holani.

Boise State went on to score one more time in the second half with a 5-yard pass to Akilian Butler, bringing the score to 28-25 for the Cougars with just 3:17 left in the game. BYU held on to its lead as Baylor Romney knelt with the ball to run out the score clock, ultimately defeating the Broncos 28-25. The win marked the 3-4 Cougars’ second victory against a ranked opponent at home this season.



