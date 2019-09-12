Freshman kicker Jake Oldroyd celebrates his PAT in the first overtime. BYU would go on to beat the vols 29-26. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU Photo)

The season-opening loss to Utah seems almost like a distant memory as BYU football took down Tennessee in an exciting double-overtime win in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 7.

With one minute to go, ESPN deemed it virtually impossible for BYU to beat Tennessee, giving the Vols a 99.9% chance to win before Micah Simon set up a game-tying field goal with a 67-yard pass from Zach Wilson. Marching into SEC country and leaving with a victory is no easy feat, especially when playing in a packed Nelyam Stadium with a maximum capacity of 102,455, but BYU found a way to do so dramatic fashion.

A potential 0-2 record quickly turned into a 1-1 record with the win, and BYU has received new hope going into a key matchup against undefeated USC on Sept. 14. Here is a look at the 10 games remaining in the schedule after week two:

USC (2-0): wins against Fresno State (0-2) and No. 24 Stanford (1-1)

Washington (1-1): win against Eastern Washington (1-1), loss to California (2-0)

Toledo (0-1): loss to Kentucky (2-0)

USF (0-2): losses to Wisconsin (2-0) and Georgia Tech (1-1)

No. 22 Boise State (2-0): wins over Florida State (1-1) and Marshall (1-1)

Utah State (1-1): loss to Wake Forest (2-0), win over Stony Brook (1-1)

Liberty (0-2): losses to No. 22 Syracuse (1-1) and LA-Lafayette (1-1)

Idaho State (1-0): win over Western State

UMASS (0-2): losses to Rutgers (1-1) and Southern Illinois (1-1)

San Diego State (2-0): wins over Weber State (1-1) and UCLA (0-2)

USC is coming off a massive victory over No. 24 Stanford on Sept. 7. The Trojans lost their starting quarterback to an ACL in week one, but true freshman Kedon Slovis looked like a seasoned veteran in his debut. Slovis went 28 of 33 for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his first NCAA start, helping USC to a week two victory over No. 24 Stanford. This gave the Trojans their first national ranking of the season at No. 24.

Other key matchups for the Cougars include a trio of state schools — No. 22 Boise State, Utah State and San Diego State.

Boise State’s biggest victory of the young 2019 season came in week one against Florida State. Trailing most of the game, Boise State made a fourth-quarter comeback to secure a 36-31 victory. The Broncos are also starting a true freshman quarterback — Hank Bachmeier — and like Slovis, he is making statements early on in his NCAA career. Bachmeier has gone a combined 52 of 85 for 689 yards and two touchdowns over his first two games, while also throwing for two interceptions. Aside from his strong throwing arm, the freshman has been praised for his grit and effort over the first two games, particularly as he soared headfirst into the endzone for a late first-half touchdown against Marshall on Sept. 5.

Zach Wilson throws to his right, adding to his 208 passing yards on the night against Utah on Aug. 29. (Addie Blacker)

Utah State got off to a slow start with a loss to Wake Forest but quickly found its footing against Stony Brook with a 62-7 win, though Stony Brook is an FCS team. Utah State used three quarterbacks against Stony Brook who combined for three touchdowns through the air. The Aggies added four rushing touchdowns and 717 total yards, so it seems as if their offense has returned to form.

San Diego State is a team that doesn’t make a lot of headlines but continues to impress. The Aztecs shutout Weber State, an FCS team, in the first week of play and won by two scores against UCLA on Sept. 7. Like the Aggies, San Diego State is starting a quarterback that has much more experience than both the Boise State and USC quarterbacks, Ryan Agnew. In his most recent showing, Agnew went 23 of 31 for 293 yards and one touchdown. Agnew has yet to throw an interception this season.

Kickoff for BYU vs. No. 24 USC is set for 1:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14. USC is 2-0 all-time against BYU, with the two meetings coming in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.



