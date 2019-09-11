Road Trip Music

Weekend road trip anyone? Make sure to add these songs to your road trip playlist if they aren’t already!

Mixtape is a weekly music review column in The Daily Universe. Each week new songs are featured and critiqued by several different students at BYU. Using augmented reality, our readers can also listen to a thirty-second sample of each song in the newspaper with our augmented reality app, Universe Plus. If you are interested in submitting your own critiques, click here.

Each week three new songs from the review column are added to our Spotify playlist. You can check that out here.