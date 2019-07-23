Readers’ Forum: 7/23/19

A nonmember’s thoughts on religion classes at BYU

I wasn’t prepared to be the ugly duckling at college. As a non-member attending a university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it’s hard not to feel like an outsider. I will never be able to have a conversation about waking up painfully early for seminary classes or having the biggest crush on the cute boy that one year at EFY.

My first day in The Eternal Family, class started with a hymn and a prayer. Nothing out of the ordinary for most students — but for me? Weird and uncomfortable. Because I’m a part of the 1% of students that aren’t members, every Monday and Wednesday morning, I’m reminded that, deep down, I’m not a part of this community.

Earlier in the year, I was told that I could talk to the BYU Chaplain about religion courses specifically for non-members. My relief was short-lived; after calling the Chaplain, I discovered that BYU stopped providing said classes for non-members a few years ago.

The effort needed to provide a separate religion class for a tiny group of students may seem superfluous, but it will have a profound effect on students who aren’t Church members — on me. While all my peers focus on becoming like our Heavenly Father, I fall behind because I’m not familiar with the principles taught in class. Even though one of BYU’s goals is to “provide a caring environment that facilitates and fosters student success,” you can only ask so many questions about “obvious” topics before you start holding the class back.

While the addition of religion classes for non-members may not affect a large number of students, it will allow us to deepen our studies, give us an opportunity to grow our faith and, maybe, be a part of this community one day, too.

—Lauren Stewart

San Clemente, California

Education for immigrant children

Children all across the world have dreams of having a good education. The United States is a country popularly assumed to be the right place to go to achieve a beneficial education. People from all across the globe see America as the “Land of the Free,” so they desire to have a better life for themselves and their children. This results in immigrants from various portions of the world coming to the United States to live the American dream — specifically, on the borders of Mexico. I believe that children, regardless of their citizenship, should have the right to an education.

My grandparents moved to the United States from Mexico to look for a better life for themselves and their children. Although they came legally, they had to work hard to sustain themselves. Later, they had to come up with a way for their children to go to college. Moving from another country is not easy and preventing children, whether they be an illegal immigrant or not, from receiving a proper education isn’t good.

I believe that immigrant children deserve the right to an education. Being in the younger generation and coming to the point of starting our own families, it is important that we make a change now. I propose to stop seeing illegal immigrant children as criminals and start seeing them as kids who want to start a good life for themselves by using education as a positive resource to be able to reach their dreams.

—Karina Miranda

Las Vegas, Nevada