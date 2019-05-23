Provo aims to make scooters, bikes available this summer

Provo officials say they hope to have rentable bicycles and electric scooters available in the city this summer.

The Daily Herald reported Thursday that the city has selected the company Zagster as its vendor for scooter and bike shares.

Zagster has recommended for the city to make available 400 scooters and 100 bicycles.

City parking and sustainability coordinator Austin Taylor says the contract with Zagster is still being worked out.

Officials have not yet determined where the scooters and bikes will be placed or allowed to park.

Taylor says he hopes the scooters will be available in June.

Officials say users will be required to provide and wear their own helmets.

It is unlikely that these scooters will appear on the BYU campus. BYU prohibits the use of scooters and similar devices on campus and the University Police website says, “violators may be issued a citation.”