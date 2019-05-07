Readers’ Forum: 5/7/19

Wheels on campus

BYU has a large campus, consisting of 557 acres. Every student has walked across this large campus and wished they could use wheels. Wheels create a quick and easy way to travel around campus. Richard Robey says “For many students…[wheels] are affordable, easily accessible, and reliable…” This includes all kinds of wheels. Students should be allowed to use wheeled means of transportation because they are more convenient and beneficial for every student.

Imagine trying to get from a class that ends at 10:50 in the LSB to a class at 11 in the RB without a wheeled device. The most likely outcome is being late. With wheels, students would be on time more often.

On the website of the University Police, it states that “the use of skateboards, longboards … and all other like or similar devices are prohibited anywhere on campus.” Many students have been fined.

Officials claim wheels can be a danger to walkers and property on campus, but this can be fixed with designated “wheel” lanes on campus to prevent any accidents from happening. Students with other means of transportation would stick to the lanes and walkers could go everywhere except those lanes. ASU has created “Walk Only Zones” which, according to faculty and students, have had a positive impact on campus.

Students need to be able to use wheels and other means of transportation besides walking because it is more efficient and convenient. BYU students should contact the University Police attempting to change their minds or create new policy. It may be a small inconvenience, but it will help BYU be a better school than it already is.

—Devan Slade

Surprise, AZ

Parking at Heritage

So, I’m in a relationship and we’re perfect together! There just seems to be one problem. You see, we’re in a long-distance relationship. I live here on BYU campus, at Heritage Halls, while he lives far, far away in his parking stall off campus.

Leeroy is shiny, dark blue, runs on four wheels and a tank of gasoline, and I’m in love with him. However, there are more cars in Heritage than there are places for them to lodge.

Now, imagine what this might entail, say, returning from a grocery trip. Bags are loaded into your arms, and you begin the trek to the dorms. Halfway there, your biceps are on fire, and the bags are starting to bulge. As if to mock you, a bag splits and out drops a can. Clonck! Continuing in desperation, you finally lunge for the counter; with no strength left, your arms, like limp noodles, let the bags thud to the floor. That was exhausting!

Perhaps there isn’t much available parking because BYU has been trying to become more pedestrian-friendly. Though efforts for such a campus are noble, some students don’t want to rely on public transit because they feel more comfortable when they’re independent and accountable for their own transportation. Since we’re still bringing cars, our parking needs should be accommodated. No, there’s not a lot of land for more parking spots. So, stop thinking laterally. Build up. Build down. Let’s petition BYU to build a parking garage for Heritage residents. It’s expensive, but chances are we’ll be willing to pay for a stall in our parking garage.

Currently, parking is free, but the fine print says there’s no spot guaranteed. To those who love their Leeroys, let’s assure them an enduring, reliable home.

— Tiffani Blackburn

Roseville, California