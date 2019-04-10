Things you should know today: 4/10/19

Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers’ president

Magic Johnson wipes his eyes as he speaks to reporters prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson abruptly quit as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing his desire to return to the simpler life he enjoyed as a wealthy businessman and beloved former player before taking charge of the franchise just over two years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Magic Johnson unexpectedly resigned as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday, April 9. Johnson said he wants “to go back to having fun” and “being who (he) was before taking on this job.” Johnson had worked as the Lakers’ president since February of 2017.

Democrats prepare border bills, say Trump enflames problem

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico. Under pressure to show they have solutions, Democrats are honing proposals to address the surge of families entering the U.S. at the southern border, a problem they say Trump’s restrictive immigration policies are enflaming. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Democrats are preparing to propose bills that address the increase of immigrant families entering the U.S. at the southern border. The Trump administration has accused Democrats of refusing to provide solutions to the border crisis after rejecting Trump’s efforts to build a wall.

Barr to testify before the Senate as Mueller’s report looms

In his first appearance on Capitol Hill since taking office, and amid intense speculation over his review of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, Attorney General William Barr appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee to make his Justice Department budget request, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to meet with a Senate appropriations subcommittee April 10 about his department’s budget. However, Senate members are expected to be more interested in discussing the release of the Robert Mueller report, which Barr told House members Tuesday, April 9, he expects to have out “within a week.”

Viral content of the day:

Walt Disney Studios released a new full-length trailer for the live-action “Lion King” movie on Wednesday, April 10. The highly-anticipated remake is scheduled to open in theaters July 19, over 25 years after the original “Lion King” film was released.

