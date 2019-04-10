Things you should know today: 4/10/19

Magic Johnson unexpectedly resigned as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday, April 9. Johnson said he wants “to go back to having fun” and “being who (he) was before taking on this job.” Johnson had worked as the Lakers’ president since February of 2017.

Democrats are preparing to propose bills that address the increase of immigrant families entering the U.S. at the southern border. The Trump administration has accused Democrats of refusing to provide solutions to the border crisis after rejecting Trump’s efforts to build a wall.

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to meet with a Senate appropriations subcommittee April 10 about his department’s budget. However, Senate members are expected to be more interested in discussing the release of the Robert Mueller report, which Barr told House members Tuesday, April 9, he expects to have out “within a week.”

Viral content of the day:

Walt Disney Studios released a new full-length trailer for the live-action “Lion King” movie on Wednesday, April 10. The highly-anticipated remake is scheduled to open in theaters July 19, over 25 years after the original “Lion King” film was released.