Things you should know today 4/4/19

The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas to release special council Robert Mueller’s full report, which didn’t find conclusive evidence regarding collusion between Russia and the Trump administration. Massachusetts Representative Richard Neal also formally requested the IRS release six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns in order to confirm or deny suspicions about his business dealings, and possible financial conflicts of interest. The House Judiciary Committee also called into question the possible misuse of campaign funds by the Trump campaign.

Preliminary report: Ethiopia crew followed Boeing procedures

An Ethiopian plane crash and an Indonesian plane crash in October brought about public doubt that the Boeing 737 Max 8 is safe to fly. In this discussion of a preliminary analysis of the Ethiopian crash, investigators found that the flight crew followed Boeing’s crash protocol, but were still unable to prevent the crash, killing all 157 people on board.

Today a federal judge will hear arguments about whether or not Elon Musk has violated an agreement with the United States government by tweeting information about Tesla vehicle production in February. Musk believes this is a violation of his first amendment rights. In the midst of this challenge, Tesla’s shares fell by 9 percent, and Tesla sales have also decreased 33 percent since the last quarter of 2018.

An Instagram account sharing anonymous submissions from current and former BYU students about their experiences with the Honor Code Office has gone viral with contest shares and reposts. In addition to the anonymous stories, the account encourages people to sign a petition to “update” the Honor Code. News organizations such as ABC4 News and KSL News have also reported on the account and the attention it has garnered.