Things you should know today 4/4/19

By
Anne Wallace
-
40

Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Secret Service Agents and staff stand by the limo of Vice President Mike Pence, at the West Wing of the White House, Friday March 22, in Washington, as news breaks that the special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department says Mueller delivered his final report Friday to Attorney General William Barr, who is reviewing it. Mueller’s report, still confidential, sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump’s attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas to release special council Robert Mueller’s full report, which didn’t find conclusive evidence regarding collusion between Russia and the Trump administration. Massachusetts Representative Richard Neal also formally requested the IRS release six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns in order to confirm or deny suspicions about his business dealings, and possible financial conflicts of interest. The House Judiciary Committee also called into question the possible misuse of campaign funds by the Trump campaign. 

Preliminary report: Ethiopia crew followed Boeing procedures

In this Wednesday, March 13, file photo, a family member reacts at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia, just after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 on board. A preliminary report finds that the crew of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month performed all the procedures recommended by Boeing but could not control the plane. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

An Ethiopian plane crash and an Indonesian plane crash in October brought about public doubt that the Boeing 737 Max 8 is safe to fly. In this discussion of a preliminary analysis of the Ethiopian crash, investigators found that the flight crew followed Boeing’s crash protocol, but were still unable to prevent the crash, killing all 157 people on board.

As Tesla heads to court, shares fall as deliveries slow

In this March 14, file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. A federal judge will hear oral arguments Thursday, April 4, about whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be held in contempt of court for violating an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Today a federal judge will hear arguments about whether or not Elon Musk has violated an agreement with the United States government by tweeting information about Tesla vehicle production in February. Musk believes this is a violation of his first amendment rights. In the midst of this challenge, Tesla’s shares fell by 9 percent, and Tesla sales have also decreased 33 percent since the last quarter of 2018.

Viral content of the day: Honor Code Stories on Instagram

A post from the Honor Code Stories Instagram page shares an anonymous opinion about the Honor Code. According to the account’s Instagram story, they are not seeking to eliminate the Honor Code or the Honor Code Office, but to update it. (Honor Code Stories)

An Instagram account sharing anonymous submissions from current and former BYU students about their experiences with the Honor Code Office has gone viral with contest shares and reposts. In addition to the anonymous stories, the account encourages people to sign a petition to “update” the Honor Code. News organizations such as ABC4 News and KSL News have also reported on the account and the attention it has garnered.

