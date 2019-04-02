Things you should know today: 4/2/19

German soccer president Grindel steps down after criticism

President of German soccer association Reinhard Grindel stepped down from his position because of pressure from allegations of undeclared earnings and general discontent with his leadership. Grindel’s term as president of the association is the shortest in its 114 years of existence.

Michael Brown’s mother making run for Ferguson City Council

Michael Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in August of 2014. His mother, Lesley McSpadden, is one of three candidates running in Ferguson’s 3rd Ward in hopes to be elected as a member of the City Council in St. Louis, Missouri. McSpadden said she wants to bring good to a place that had done something wrong to her son.

New Zealand lawmakers pass initial vote for new gun controls

New Zealand lawmakers voted in favor of new gun restrictions bill after the devasting mass shooting at two mosques last month. The bill will ban the type of guns used in the shooting, but not weapons used by farmers, hunters and smaller guns that hold up to 10 rounds.

Viral Content of the day:

Marvel released a second “special look” trailer for the latest installment of the Avengers series, “Avengers Endgame.” The trailer hints at several characters who will reprise their roles in the movie set to release April 26. Tickets for the film went on sale this morning.