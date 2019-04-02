BYU women alumni influence 21st century church auxiliaries

BYU connection: Sister Dew studied at BYU, receiving a bachelor’s degree in history with an emphasis in American religious history. She currently serves on the National Advisory Council of BYU’s Marriott School of Management.

Church leadership: Sister Dew served as second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency from 1997 to 2002 as the first unmarried woman to serve as a general Church officer. She works as the CEO of Deseret Book Company and Executive Vice President of Deseret Management Corporation. She also wrote the biographies of President Ezra Taft Benson, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Russell M. Nelson.