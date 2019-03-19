Things you should know today: 3/19/19

On March 19 New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern urged locals to remember the victims of the shooting at the Al Noor mosque, but to never speak the name of the shooter. This came after the gunman chose to represent himself in his trial, sparking concerns that he will use the trial as a platform to promote his racist views.

Over 1,000 people were feared to be dead after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique on March 15. The storm flooded entire villages and left bodies floating in the floodwaters. While officials have yet to put out an official body count, the cyclone could prove to be the deadliest storm to hit the region in decades.

Dutch prosecutors suspected terrorism motives may have been behind a recent attack in Utrecht, Netherlands after finding a note in the suspected getaway car. Three died in the March 19 tram attack, while several others were injured.

Viral content of the day

Former UVU student Ashley Hess impressed judges during her audition in season two of the American Idol reboot. Hess played the piano and sang Norah Jones’s hit song “Don’t Know Why.”