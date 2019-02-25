Things you should know today: 2/25/19

Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, a woman walks on the beach next to the border wall topped with razor wire in Tijuana, Mexico. A group of former U.S. national security officials is set to release a statement on Monday, Feb. 25, arguing that there is no justification for President Donald Trump to use a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The Associated Press reviewed a statement from a group of former U.S. national security officials arguing President Trump has no justification to use a national emergency declaration in order to fund the border wall. The document has 52 signatures from various high ranking officials like former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Groups want offshore drilling tests to cease during lawsuit

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, beach goers hang out at the Isle of Palms, S.C., as Hurricane Florence spins out in the Atlantic ocean. Conservation groups suing President Donald Trump’s administration over plans to conduct offshore drilling tests want a judge to halt preparatory work for the drilling until their case is heard in court. A motion filed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in federal court in South Carolina seeks an injunction to stop testing involving seismic air guns. The lawsuit the conservation groups and cities along South Carolina’s coast filed seeks to permanently halt the offshore drilling tests. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

Conservation groups in South Carolina are suing the Trump administration over offshore drilling. The group asked a judge Wednesday to stop test drilling while the case is underway. Ten other neighboring states have joined the lawsuit against the drilling.

Poor People’s Campaign to hold bus tours of poverty areas

FILE – In this Saturday, June 23, 2018 file photo, Rev. Dr William Barber II accompanied by Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd outside of the U.S. Capitol during a Poor People’s Campaign rally at The National Mall in Washington. The Rev. William Barber, a leader of the Poor People’s Campaign says the social justice movement is planning bus tours of poverty-stricken areas in more than 20 states to refocus the country on its true emergencies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Poor People’s Campaign will begin a bus tour across more than 20 states visiting poverty-stricken areas in an attempt to call attention to issues like voting rights, gerrymandering, LGBTQ rights and unions.

Viral content of the day

USA Today published a recap of last night’s Academy Awards. The video highlights standout moments from the award show like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of Oscar winning song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

 

 

