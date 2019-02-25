Things you should know today: 2/25/19

Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration

The Associated Press reviewed a statement from a group of former U.S. national security officials arguing President Trump has no justification to use a national emergency declaration in order to fund the border wall. The document has 52 signatures from various high ranking officials like former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Conservation groups in South Carolina are suing the Trump administration over offshore drilling. The group asked a judge Wednesday to stop test drilling while the case is underway. Ten other neighboring states have joined the lawsuit against the drilling.

The Poor People’s Campaign will begin a bus tour across more than 20 states visiting poverty-stricken areas in an attempt to call attention to issues like voting rights, gerrymandering, LGBTQ rights and unions.

Viral content of the day

USA Today published a recap of last night’s Academy Awards. The video highlights standout moments from the award show like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of Oscar winning song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”