How to use the Map My Classes feature

Are you new to BYU? Lost on campus? Feel like a fool on the first day trying to find your classes? Or maybe you’re an overachiever who wants to prepare for the first day so that the latter two descriptions don’t come true. Either way, this hack is for you. I will show you a feature in the BYU app that will save your life.

#BYUHacks is an augmented reality feature in The Daily Universe. The host, Madison Everett, helps students new to BYU figure out the ins and outs of navigating campus. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the stacked books in the #BYUHacks ad to see this quick video of your weekly hack.