Elder Soares rededicates Harman Building

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his appreciation for Caroline Hemenway Harman’s example at the rededication of BYU’s Harman Continuing Education Building on Feb. 5.

The Harman Building was originally dedicated by former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 13, 1982. The building has hosted BYU Independent Study, BYU Salt Lake Center and Especially for Youth.

The original Harman Building was 32,887 square feet. With the addition of around 100,000 square feet, the entire Harman Building now comprises 142,693 square feet.

President Hinckley spoke about the building in a general conference two months before the original dedication.

“How appropriate also that there should be remembered with a beautiful and useful structure on the campus of a great university a woman, a mother, largely unknown and unsung, who held together, nurtured, loved, and reared to useful maturity two large families, and all of this in an environment of grinding adversity,” President Hinckley said.

According to President Hinckley, Sister Harman is the epitome of the Savior’s statement made in Matthew 16:25, which says, “For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.” BYU President Kevin Worthen also expressed his appreciation for Sister Harman’s example.

“It’s important that the building that houses Continuing Education bears her name,” President Worthen said. “Unsung, resourceful, hardworking. When I think about the vision of Continuing Education, that’s what it is. In terms of its impact, it is without rival.”

Soares spoke in his dedication remarks about the importance of the spiritual education received at BYU. Soares expressed his gratitude for Sister Harman’s example of endurance.

“(Sister Harman) would always stand up for the weak and the unfortunate,” Soares said. “She faced all kinds of trials in her life but endured to the end. I think that’s the secret.”

According to Soares, future generations will be benefited by the facility and inspired by the example of Sister Harman.

Sister Harman’s stepson Peter Harman, the founder of KFC, funded the building’s construction.

“She did more for people than anybody I know, and she did more for me than anyone else,” Peter Harman said. “She had every reason to be waited on, yet she continually served others. This new building is my way of showing my gratitude and love for her.”