Police Beat Dec. 1 — Jan. 8

Assault

Dec. 17 — Officers responded to a report of an assault occurring during a basketball game at the RB.

Criminal Mischief

Dec. 4 — An officer responded to a report of graffiti in the men’s bathroom in the SWKT.

Disorderly Conduct

Dec. 2 — Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct between two individuals in Helaman Halls.

Dec. 4 — After responding to reports of an individual acting out in Helaman Halls, officers contacted medial professionals and the individual was released to family members.

Harassment

Dec. 14 —An individual reported receiving multiple phone calls from an unknown out-of-state caller, which did not stop after the individual asked the caller to stop.

Theft

Dec. 1 — An individual reported head phones taken from a dance room in the RB.

Dec. 3 — An individual reported a watch stolen from an unsecured locker in the RB.

Dec. 5 — An individual reported a rear license plate taken from a vehicle at the University Services Building. The license plate has been entered into the national theft database.

Dec. 5 — An individual reported a cell phone stolen from the lobby area of Helaman Halls.

Dec. 5 — An individual reported two unsecured wedding rings stolen from the Smith Fieldhouse locker room.