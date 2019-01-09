Highlights from BYU colleges

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering

BYU junior Josh Wilkerson recently won the American Institute of Chemical Engineers national competition, granting him the title of the nation’s best chemical engineering student. Wilkerson is the first BYU student to receive the award in the competition’s 30-year history. Over the past two years, Wilkerson has worked with professors Brad Bundy and Thomas Knotts to research ways to reduce the cost of protein-based medication to $10 or less, making them more accessible to those in poverty. Wilkerson’s research is published in the academic journal “New Biotechnology.” He hopes to one day be a professor.

Marriott School of Business

The Marriott School of Business welcomes Brigitte Madrian as its new dean this semester. Madrian, who began her term on Jan. 1, previously worked as an Aetna Professor of Public Policy and Corporate Management and chair of the Markets, Business, and Government area at the Harvard Kennedy School. A BYU alum, Madrian said she looks forward to the opportunity to work with the BYU Marriott community and contribute to the school’s growth.

College of Fine Arts and Communications

The Utah branch of the Public Relations Society of America gives the Golden Spike Awards annually to “recognize excellence and best practices in public relations and business communications in Utah.” Five awards were presented to BYU in 2018. Assistant to the president for University Communications Carri Jenkins was named Professional Communicator of the Year. In the social media category, Y Digital won for its “Wooshfly to Sundance” social media campaign. The external relations office of the College of Fine Arts and Communications won one category and was a finalist for two categories for the exhibition “Sacred Sounds: Can Music Heal the Religious Divide?”

College of Nursing

Vivian Hansen, the first dean of the BYU College of Nursing, died on Christmas Day 2018. Hansen contributed greatly to the university by helping establish the College of Nursing in 1952, including designing the program curriculum and recruiting faculty.