Kavanaugh confirmed in final vote

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Oct. 6. After weeks of hearings, investigations and deliberation, 50 senators voted in support of the nominee with 48 casting an opposing vote.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was set to be the only Republican senator to cast an opposing vote, but she ultimately withdrew her vote and tied it to fellow Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, according to CNN.

Kavanaugh’s nomination was heavily disputed after Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse the nominee of sexual assault.

Despite accusations, Kavanaugh continued to deny the allegations.

A recent Pew Research study shows that an exposed scandal does not necessarily create negative voting impacts or career-ending decisions.

According to the study, which looked at House incumbent races from 1976 to 2006, 49 percent of nominees who had ethics investigations still won the election.

President Donald Trump, who supported his nominee throughout the entirety of the confirmation process, praised the Senate’s confirming decision via Twitter: