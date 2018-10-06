Kavanaugh confirmed in final vote

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Oct. 6. After weeks of hearings, investigations and deliberation, 50 senators voted in support of the nominee with 48 casting an opposing vote.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was set to be the only Republican senator to cast an opposing vote, but she ultimately withdrew her vote and tied it to fellow Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, according to CNN.
Kavanaugh’s nomination was heavily disputed after Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse the nominee of sexual assault.
Despite accusations, Kavanaugh continued to deny the allegations.
A recent Pew Research study shows that an exposed scandal does not necessarily create negative voting impacts or career-ending decisions.
According to the study, which looked at House incumbent races from 1976 to 2006, 49 percent of nominees who had ethics investigations still won the election.
President Donald Trump, who supported his nominee throughout the entirety of the confirmation process, praised the Senate’s confirming decision via Twitter:
I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018
Those senators who opposed Kavanaugh continued to speak out and suggested that Americans who felt similarly take action by voting.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, shared a succinct tweet highlighting these sentiments:
May our outrage get us out working.#Midterms— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 6, 2018
The upcoming midterm elections played a key underlying role in the confirmation process, creating a sense of urgency for both Republican and Democrat representatives.
BYU law professor Eric Jensen said the process showcased the polarized state of politics today.
“It’s is all politics,” Jensen said. “None of them are concerned about these two people. They’re concerned about accomplishing a political goal. And ultimately that’s the most disturbing piece of this whole thing.”
Another senator who staunchly opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination, Dianne Feinstein, D-California, spoke out about the decision on Twitter saying the decision will have negative impacts.
Confirming Brett Kavanaugh in the face of credible allegations of sexual assault that were not thoroughly investigated, and his belligerent, partisan performance in last Thursday’s hearing undermines the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 6, 2018
According to a CNN article, Ford does not want to take action to impeach or otherwise remove Kavanaugh as she does not want the process to drag out.
One of Ford’s attorney’s, Lisa Banks, spoke to the matter saying all she wanted to do was share her story.
“And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets,” Banks said in the CNN article.
Kavanaugh will fill a seat left by now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.