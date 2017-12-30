BYU lost its first game in the month of December 74-64 to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in overtime.

“Both teams competed really hard,” said coach Dave Rose. “It just came down to execution.”

After ending the game tied 60-60, the Gaels outscored the Cougars 14-4 in the extra five minutes to end the BYU win streak at nine.

Both teams opted to start the game in the paint, giving star forwards Yoeli Childs and Jock Landale a chance to battle it out down low.

The game remained close, with BYU leading 7-5 at the first timeout, five minutes into the first half.

Landale hit his first six shots in a row, allowing Saint Mary’s to take control midway through the half.

His 12 points helped St. Mary’s take a 21-17 lead with 7:29 left in the first half.

Childs gave his best effort to match the Australian big man, putting up nine points and five rebounds in the same period.

A 3-pointer from TJ Haws gave the Cougars the lead again, 22-21, with 5:44 left in the half.

Elijah Bryant hit another three just seconds later, and BYU put together a 12-0 run to take its biggest lead, 29-21, with 3:33 left.

3li hits the first half #MACU3!! 👌🔥 Cougars shot 44% (4-9) from deep in the first half.#BYUhoops pic.twitter.com/nCvTN2cRxV — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) December 30, 2017

BYU went the final four minutes of the half without a field goal, and Saint Mary’s went on an 8-0 run to tighten the gap to 31-29 at the half.

The normally sharpshooting Saint Mary’s offense went just 3-for-13 from three in the first half, while BYU hit four of its nine attempts from distance.

BYU’s defense had six steals in the first half alone, and forced eight turnovers on a Gaels team that holds the second-lowest turnover percentage in the nation.

An and-one by Childs gave BYU a 38-30 lead early in the second half, after Saint Mary’s missed its first six shots in a row.

Landale’s hot shooting continued, bring the Gaels back within three midway through the second half.

Childs hit 20 points with 11:48 left in the game, as the Cougars led 42-39.

Bryant hit a shot with eight minutes left to make him the only other player in double-digits and give BYU a 50-46 lead.

A straight-on 3-pointer by Bryant gave BYU a 55-49 lead and forced a Saint Mary’s timeout with 4:56 left in the game.

The Gaels went on a 7-0 run out of the timeout to take their first lead of the second half, 56-55, with 3:16 left.

With the game tied at 60, Zac Seljaas missed a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, BYU’s first of the season.

“I’d take Zac shooting that shot 10 out of 10 times,” said Haws on the shot from Seljaas. “He’s a heck of a shooter – I’d give that to him again, any day.”

The Gaels outscored the Cougars 14-4 in overtime to come away with the win at the Marriott Center.

“I think we’re learning,” Haws said. “And I wouldn’t doubt us down the road.”

Landale finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Childs had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s a good way for us to refocus,” said Childs on the loss. “Now we can get in the gym and just work our butts off.”

The Cougars drop to 12-3 on the season, and look to right the ship at San Francisco on Jan. 4 against the Dons. The game tips off at 9 p.m. MST and will air on AT&T SportsNet.