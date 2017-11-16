The No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball team pushed past San Francisco in three sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-12) Thursday night at the Smith Fieldhouse.

The Cougars advance to 26-2, 15-1 in the West Coast Conference this season and remain tied atop the WCC with San Diego.

“Great team effort tonight,” said BYU coach Heather Olmstead. “Everyone was ready to play and contributed when called upon. We had great energy and stayed focused the entire match.”

Jones-Perry led the team with 19 kills, four digs and two service aces. Lyndie Haddock added 31 assists and four digs while McKenna Miller gave 12 kills and Mary Lake had 17 digs.

Jones-Perry started the first set with seven kills to put the Cougars up 9-2.

San Francisco responded with a 5-0 run which left the score at 14-8.

BYU had a 4-0 rally of their own putting the Cougar’s lead up by double-digits at 19-9 and a Lacy Haddock kill and an attack error by the Dons ended the set at 25-12 for BYU.

Miller and Jones-Perry propelled their team forward in the second set to give the Cougars a 5-0 run to open a 9-4 advantage.

A pair of kills from Jones-Perry pushed BYU’s lead to 17-12. The two teams went back and forth until Jones-Perry ended the set on a kill and BYU took a 2-0 lead.

A service ace from Danelle Stetler and four Jones-Perry kills gave BYU an early 9-1 lead in the third set and the Cougars rolled from there.

Kills from Stetler and Kennedy Redding pushed the Cougars advantage to 21-7 and two kills from Lacy Haddock, a kill by Stetler and a Dons service error completed the BYU sweep.

“I think that our team came with good focus,” said Jones-Perry.

When asked about upcoming opponent Santa Clara Jones-Perry responded, “I think that they have been playing really tough and that it will be a completely different game which will be fun.”

BYU stays at home for this Saturday’s game, Nov. 18 against Santa Clara at 1 p.m. MST. Admission is free to everyone.