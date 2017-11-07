Police Beat: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

BYU

Assault

Nov. 1 – Officers responded to a report of an individual who hit another individual in the McKay Building. The person who hit was cited and released.

Harassment

Nov. 2 – An individual reported receiving harassing emails from an unknown individual.

Theft

Nov. 2 – An individual reported a bicycle taken from a balcony in Wymount.

Nov. 2 – An individual reported the theft of a backpack from the Brewster Building. The backpack had been unsecured for just a few minutes.

Nov. 2 – The rear tail lights were taken from a vehicle parked in Lot 45.

Nov. 3 – An individual reported a bicycle secured with a cable lock taken from a bike rack in Helaman Halls. The bicycle is listed on the national theft database.

Nov. 4 – An individual reported a bicycle secured with a cable lock taken from a bike rack at Helaman Halls.

Nov. 4 – An individual reported an unsecured camera taken from the Smith Fieldhouse.

Trespassing

Oct. 31 – An individual was located in the Tanner Building after hours.

Nov. 4 – An individual reported another individual trespassing in Lot 26. The individual left before officers arrived.

Orem

Disorderly Conduct

Oct. 31 – A Walmart customer was arrested after he began cussing and shoving an employee when a pre-paid phone card he bought wouldn’t work.

Drugs

Oct. 31 – Officers responded to a report of three women in a Ridley’s grocery store that might have stolen property and might be using drugs in the bathroom. Tickets were issued when drug paraphernalia was found on two of them and stolen property on one.

Theft

Oct. 31 – A man walked out of Guitar Center with a Novation Launchpad. Officers are looking at video to help identify the suspect.

Oct. 31 – A man walked out of RC Willey with a drone. Officers are looking at video to help identify the suspect.

Oct. 31 – A cell phone was stolen from a Savers customer.

Oct. 31 – A woman was cited for shoplifting at WinCo.

Oct. 31 – A man was cited for trying to steal a vacuum from Walmart.

Oct. 31 – Three men tried to steal a German Shepherd puppy from a yard near 500 North Main St. The owner chased them off.