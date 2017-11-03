Election poses potential first female mayor of Provo

Provo is set to have a female mayor for the first time ever.
Michelle Kaufusi and Sherrie Hall Everett lead the race for Provo City mayor, standing as statistical outliers representing women in politics and Utah state legislatures.
Utah has one of the lowest percentages of women serving on the state legislature. Women make up 15.4 percent of of the seats on Utah’s state legislature, compared to Colorado, where women account for 42 percent. The state with the lowest percentage of women serving in state legislature is Wyoming at 13.3 percent.
Political science professor Quin Monson said party affiliations play a large role in Utah’s lack of female representation.
“There’s something happening in the Democratic Party that’s allowing more women to get involved that’s just not happening in the Republican Party,” Monson said. “And Utah is a very Republican state.”
Monson said Republicans as a party are much more likely to maintain traditional gender roles and do not generally recruit female candidates at entry-level positions.
BYU political science professor Jessica Preece said getting women involved at entry-level positions is critical in order to improve overall representation because entry-level positions determine the candidate pool for higher office.
In contrast, Monson said Democrats have made it a priority to recruit and engage women.
Kaufusi is one example of the impact engagement can have. Kaufusi said several friends encouraged her to run for office years before she even considered running.
“About three years ago everyone started to say things like, “You need to run for Provo mayor,” so I decided to go down to the city office and do some research and found out I was the first female to even file to run for mayor in Provo,” Kaufusi said.
According to the Pew Research Center, one reason many people believe women are underrepresented in leadership positions is because they are held to a higher standard.
Political science professor Jessica Preece said this standard may not necessarily be a higher standard so much as a “masculine standard.”
“Voters tend to think of politics as a masculine thing, so women who have had a more feminine background just don’t fit the mold of what voters think politics should be,” Preece said.
Preece said this standard is an issue because the focus should be on policy and capability, as opposed to filling political stereotypes.
Everett said she has received a lot of positive feedback for her campaign and the example she is setting as a woman in politics.
“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘I’m so glad you’re running because my daughters need to see strong women,’” Everett said.
Everett said she believes it is of crucial importance to encourage female involvement in politics because women have a valuable perspective to contribute to the dialogue.
Kaufusi said she believes the best way to make change and get more women involved in government office is by increasing male support.
“When I think of what’s one thing that could make a difference, it’s the men,” Kaufusi said. “If men would support women and see the importance of having women in local government, what a difference it would make.”
Both candidates said they strongly encourage young women to get involved in politics whenever and wherever possible.