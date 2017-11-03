Election poses potential first female mayor of Provo

Provo is set to have a female mayor for the first time ever.

Michelle Kaufusi and Sherrie Hall Everett lead the race for Provo City mayor, standing as statistical outliers representing women in politics and Utah state legislatures.

Utah has one of the lowest percentages of women serving on the state legislature. Women make up 15.4 percent of of the seats on Utah’s state legislature, compared to Colorado, where women account for 42 percent. The state with the lowest percentage of women serving in state legislature is Wyoming at 13.3 percent.

Political science professor Quin Monson said party affiliations play a large role in Utah’s lack of female representation.

“There’s something happening in the Democratic Party that’s allowing more women to get involved that’s just not happening in the Republican Party,” Monson said. “And Utah is a very Republican state.”

Monson said Republicans as a party are much more likely to maintain traditional gender roles and do not generally recruit female candidates at entry-level positions.

BYU political science professor Jessica Preece said getting women involved at entry-level positions is critical in order to improve overall representation because entry-level positions determine the candidate pool for higher office.

In contrast, Monson said Democrats have made it a priority to recruit and engage women.

Kaufusi is one example of the impact engagement can have. Kaufusi said several friends encouraged her to run for office years before she even considered running.

“About three years ago everyone started to say things like, “You need to run for Provo mayor,” so I decided to go down to the city office and do some research and found out I was the first female to even file to run for mayor in Provo,” Kaufusi said.

According to the Pew Research Center, one reason many people believe women are underrepresented in leadership positions is because they are held to a higher standard.