BYU men’s basketball: Cougars looking to integrate new, returning players

The BYU men’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the West Coast Conference ahead of the 2017-18 season.

National runner-up Gonzaga was picked second in the preseason poll with Saint Mary’s coming in at first.

BYU defeated Gonzaga in the final game of last year’s regular season 79-71 to hand the Bulldogs their first and only loss of the regular season. The Cougars play the Bulldogs on Feb. 3 at Gonzaga and on Feb. 24 in Provo.

The Cougars’ first game against Saint Mary’s will be held on Dec. 30 at home.

Other noteworthy games this season include non-conference matchups against UT Arlington, Utah Valley, Utah State, Utah and Alabama.

BYU will host UT Arlington and Utah and travel to UVU and Utah State.

The Cougars will face Alabama in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the Barclays Center Classic.

BYU ended last season with an overall record of 22-12 and a conference record of 12-6, finishing third in the WCC.

The team defeated Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament before bowing out to Saint Mary’s in the semifinals.

This year’s team will not include Eric Mika, who went undrafted in the NBA Draft and eventually signed with club Pallancestro Pesaro in Italy.

Mika was the Cougar’s leading scorer, averaging 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks last season.

The Cougars also lost forward Kyle Davis, guard L.J. Rose and center Corbin Kaufusi.

Key returnees this season include TJ Haws, who averaged 14 points per game, three assists, and three rebounds in the 2016-2017 season and Elijah Bryant. Bryant averaged 12 points per game, two assists and two rebounds last year.

Nick Emery returns at the guard position after averaging three points, two assists, and three rebounds. Yoeil Childs has also impressed in the exhibition games so far.

Zac Selijaas returned from his mission and after rehabbing a shoulder injury, he is looking to pick up where he left off two seasons ago.

Payton Dastrup, Luke Worthington, Braiden Shaw, Ryan Andrus and Dalton Nixon round out the remaining returning players.

New additions to the team include Jahshire Hardnett, Kajon Brown, Rylan Bergersen and McKay Cannon.

Ten of the members of this team have played for BYU before, which is a source of optimism for coach Dave Rose.

“I like the fact that 10 of these guys have competed here,” Rose said. “They know what it’s like, they know what it feels like, they know what’s going to happen and how it feels in January. They know what’s going to happen when we get to February and the grind that league schedule is.”

Key dates include the WCC Tournament which will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Mar. 1-6, 2018, and the NCAA Tournament, which will be held later that month.

The Cougars’ first regular season game will be played at home on Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley State.