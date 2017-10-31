Reader’s Forum Oct. 31

Classical 89

I am saddened to hear of BYU’s decision to eliminate Classical 89. Classical 89 has long represented solace from commercial radio. It is a steady source of peace and a beacon of culture in the community. The beautiful music inspires and calms in a world often filled with trouble. I will never forget the morning on the first anniversary of September 11th in 2002. Bruce Seely read a letter penned by Abraham Lincoln to a mother who lost five sons in the Civil War, then followed the words with “Shenandoah” from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. I was inspired then and continue to be. Their programming explores music, art, and culture extensively by providing programs such as: From the Top, Thinking Aloud, Exploring Music and Classics for Kids. Classical 89 showcases beautiful performances of our Utah Symphony and fills a valuable niche whose void cannot be replaced by more talk radio or other entertainment that is already part of the radio dial. Classical 89 states “All music was once new.” The music of past composers is as valuable as hit music today. Classical 89 is an important station to the Wasatch Front and the community it serves. Don’t abandon Classical 89.

Ben Anderson

Salt Lake City, Utah

Independence has failed

I was a student when we first went independent for football. Everyone was excited that we could shape our own destiny, get national exposure and make more money. While we have certainly made more money, what have we gained as an independent? Is BYU football really in a better place?

Within Utah, the team up north has consistently beaten us on the field in recruiting and in producing NFL talent the last seven years. That alone should ring alarm bells.

In the national picture, we have had one decent win over a traditional powerhouse on a year they were good (8-5 Texas in 2013). Aside from that, we have lost to the blue-bloods or beaten them when they were on down years. Michigan State won only three games in 2016. Ole Miss was 2-9 the year we beat them. Mississippi State went 6-7 when we beat them in 2OT and fans rushed the field (leaving the country scratching their heads, curious if we were truly that hungry for good news).

What do we gain with this type of exposure? Is one good win over a traditional powerhouse in six years what success as an independent looks like? Sure, this year has been rough and injuries are a legitimate problem, but independence has consistently injured our once-proud program.

Best case scenario, we get into the AAC or MWC where we are more competitive and can make a NY6 bowl every couple of years while winning conference titles, drawing recruits and getting the right kind of exposure.

Michael Voyles

Arlington, Virginia

Emotional intelligence

Carved into the Brigham Young University plaque is “Enter to Learn, Go Forth to Serve.” Within these seven words is the implication that in between the “entering” and the “going forth,” BYU provides a complete education, which enables us to serve in whatever capacity we work towards. As new research comes out in favor of emotional intelligence (EQ), BYU needs to stay in touch with the times and require an emotional intelligence course as a GE. EQ been shown to increase job placement, salaries and overall success in the workplace. In addition, there is a positive correlation with EQ and successful personal relationships which anyone at BYU looking for an “MRS degree” would surely appreciate. In a competitive global market we need every advantage a formal education can provide. Whether or not your career lies heavily in the realm of emotion, it can’t hurt to learn skills proven to increase your likelihood of success. As BYU claims to bridge the gap between learning and serving, it is their duty to prepare us with the skills necessary to excel and emotional intelligence is surely one of these.

Megan Wasden

Spanish Fork, Utah

Free college isn’t free

A free college education will be a more appealing, realistic goal for high school graduates desiring to continue their education. However, we need to realize ideas in theory are not always credible when they are put into practice. Therefore, we as a society need to recognize that making education free is not the way to go about solving the issue of Americans failing to further their education due to money. If we were to make college education free, the college education would be degraded and devalued just as general education has been. There is no doubt that many Americans fail to further their education due to money, but making education free is not the way to go about solving the issue.

Madison Grover

Batavia, New York