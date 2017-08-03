Green graduate

I believe that most companies will be hiring people who know about sustainable living. What should I study to guarantee my skills are in demand?

Your question is right on, showing our society and corporate economy are starting to share the same goals. You do not have to be a die-hard environmentalist to appreciate that green living is fast becoming necessary and desirable for businesses. This means that well-paying jobs are being created for those with training in sustainable technologies. Here is a look at green college majors that will guarantee you a choice of industries to enter after graduation.

Sustainability degrees are increasing in value as each day passes, according to the executive director of the International Society of Sustainability Professionals. It is still relatively new as a professional field but institutions of higher education are now offering more majors with sustainability in their title. Research has revealed that making an environmental and social impact through business is a must have for prospective business graduates.

For conscientious students looking to tackle some of these issues a green degree is the way forward. Many schools offer sustainability training and MBA programs are integrating it into their core curriculums. An advantage of a separate sustainability degree is that many organizations have a host of MBA holders, but a growing number of challenges and market needs that their MBA does not directly address.

Seeking training courses that mix academic studies with hands-on experience and learning in the sustainable business market would be more preferable than something purely theoretical. There are a growing number of different green degrees offered now that fit the bill. Many call upon traditional subjects and ology’s such as science, technology, psychology, sociology, and politics and blend them with a sustainability slant for today’s environmentally aware planet.

A bioethics major involves the study of ethical issues in science and can be used in healthcare, education, social work or public policy. Bioethicists analyze future implications of choices we make now, such as the philosophical sides of environmental and social impacts of the production of genetically-modified foods.

Another green degree is food science, a field that studies all aspects of food production, health and balanced diets and improvements in food consumption. There are over 33K people employed in the industry, with annual growth of 5%, explains SunPotion. Guidance on healthy and sustainable foods by food scientists is sought in: farming, consumer products, groceries and government policymaking.

Sustainable urban planning can also be studied to improve the way we design cities and urban areas. Sociology, political science and architecture are covered in this major that deals with land usage, public transport, and the creation of environmentally friendly urban spaces.

Horticulture is the art, science and business of growing things. Sustainable management of green areas such as urban landscapes, parks and even golf courses can be studied. Eco-friendly horticulturalists are in high demand as households and companies become more environmentally aware.

The list of sustainability degrees goes on to include marine biology, environmental design and architecture, engineering science, and even organic fashion design. As sustainability becomes an increasingly significant component of modern business practices, the value of green graduates will continue to grow.

We are living on this planet as if we had another one to go to… Terri Swearingen.

Written by Jacob Maslow, founder and editor of Legal Scoops.