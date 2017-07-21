Things you should know today: 7/21/17

O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

Jason Bean
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

O.J. Simpson was granted parole on Thursday, July 20 after spending nearly 10 years in the Lovelock Correctional Center.

US to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after falling into a coma into a North Korean prison. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

The Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea in response to the death of university student Otto Warmbier. The travel ban will go into effect 30 days after a notice has been published in the Federal Register, but an official date for this move has not yet been announced.

Cancer isn’t silencing McCain in career’s latest chapter

Ross D. Franklin
FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, waves to supporters at his victory party as wife Cindy McCain, left, joins him on stage as he announces his victory over Democratic challenger Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced Thursday that his treatment for brain cancer would not keep him out of politics for long.

Understanding the upcoming solar eclipse

The August 21 solar eclipse will be visible across the entire United States. Learn what makes this event so unique.

