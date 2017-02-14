Police Beat Feb. 6–13

BYU

Theft

Feb. 6 – A student reported an iPhone was taken from a lab in the Life Sciences Building. The iPhone is estimated to be worth $650.

Feb. 3 – An employee reported several textbooks were taken from the Wilkinson Student Center. The books were estimated to be worth $400.

Criminal Mischief

Feb. 6 – An employee reported graffiti drawn in black marker in the Culinary Support Center. Custodial was contacted for cleanup. Damage costs are estimated to be $20.

Sexual Harassment

Feb. 11 – BYU and Provo police received three reports of a man exposing himself from his vehicle to women walking on the sidewalk near 700 North and 400 East on the afternoon of February 10 and 11. The suspect was described as a white, bearded, heavy-set male in his 30s. He was driving either a white or silver Chevy Cavalier with Utah license plates.

Orem

Drug Paraphernalia

Feb. 9 – Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of 700 North and 400 West. Officers found the man, who appeared to be under the influence of meth and marijuana. He had broken a light pole in the area and had felony warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Feb. 9 – After stopping a car for speeding, an officer smelled marijuana. The officer found marijuana on the driver. The driver was cited.

Feb. 9 – Security found two juveniles smoking marijuana on the rooftop of Midtown 360, an apartment complex. They were charged and released to their parents.

Feb. 7 – An Orem officer was assisting animal control officers on a call when he smelled marijuana. The owner of the home turned the marijuana over and was cited.

Fraud

Feb. 9 – A University Mall employee used customers’ receipts to make returns onto his debit card. He scammed the store where he worked out of several thousands of dollars. He was arrested. Theft Feb. 9 – An officer found a stolen car near 500 E. Heather Road. The car was stolen from Lehi. Feb. 8 – A man and woman were stopped for shoplifting at Wal-Mart. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Feb. 7 – Orem officers assisted Provo officers in arresting two armed robbery suspects. The suspects were found at IHOP on University Parkway. Feb. 7 – A woman was cited after she was caught shoplifting at Walmart. Feb. 7 – A man ran away after a Walmart loss-prevention officer approached him. Officers know who he is and are currently watching his house, work, girlfriend’s house, dentist’s office, post office and doctor’s office. Burglary Feb. 7 – A business in Northwest Orem was burglarized. Detectives are sorting through some video surveillance. Breaking and Entering Feb. 9 – An Orem officer responded to a report of a man asleep on the couch in an apartment. The tenants had no idea who the man was. The officer quietly roused the man, who had no explanation as to why he had been sleeping on someone else’s couch. The man had three warrants for his arrest, so police took him to jail. Suspicious Feb. 9 – An officer tried to stop a man on a bike. When the man saw the officer, he jumped a curb, went over an embankment, ditched his bike, ran inside In-N-Out and tried to hide by pretending to be a bench. The man was arrested. Violence Feb. 9 – A mom and daughter got into a fight and both received bite marks and scratches. The daughter had warrants out for her arrest and was arrested. Feb. 8 – An officer stopped a car with no plates. The car was impounded. While doing an inventory of the car, the officer found heroin. The driver was cited. Disorderly Feb. 7 – Officers received a report of a woman dancing in the middle of State Street. The woman, who was naked, saw the police and ran. She was taken to the county jail for lewdness, failure to stop, disorderly conduct and intoxication.