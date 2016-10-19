BYU student gives tips for DIY natural wedding makeup

This year’s Bridal Fashion Week featured a new trend: “no-makeup makeup.”

The trend lets natural beauty shine with fresh and clean makeup, according to wedding website The Knot’s Bridal Fashion Week summary.

Celebrities such as Natalie Portman and Kim Kardashian have also supported the no- makeup makeup movement by wearing minimal amount of makeup to fashion shows.

Popular lifestyle website Pop Sugar acknowledged the trend with an article showcasing a photo gallery of brides with the no makeup look highlighting their natural features.

This natural look is what BYU senior and newlywed McKinley Haas said was her biggest wedding makeup concern.

“I really wanted to look natural,” Haas said. “I wanted to be able to look back at my wedding photos and see myself versus a version of myself.”

Recently engaged elementary education major Mckenzie Lance said she also wants to look like the most beautiful version of herself on her wedding day.

“I want people to recognize me, but look better than any other day,” Lance said. “I want to appear dressy but comfortable.”

Makeup-applying techniques are still involved even though the overall no-makeup look is more subtle. BYU senior and licensed makeup artist Madeline Croft said natural-looking makeup still takes work.

“Depending on how much time and effort you’re ready to put in, there can still be a lot of steps,” Croft said.

Croft said brides could easily apply makeup themselves on their wedding day with some practice. She said there are six steps to creating the look.

DIY Tips

Preparation Make sure to moisturize the skin the night before so the makeup will lay evenly.



Always apply a good primer to the face and eyelids before applying makeup. Primer helps the makeup stay and not smear throughout the day.



Find a spot with good, natural lighting. What someone looks like when the sun is hitting their face is nearly identical to what they will look like in photos. Eyes Start with the eyeshadow. Apply a darker color from the outside corner to about the middle of the eyelid with a medium sized fluffy brush in a circular motion.

Pick a new eyeshadow color a few shades lighter and apply it in the crease of the eyelid. Go over the two colors that were applied with a big fluffy brush to blend the darker color and lighter color eyeshadows together.

Next use a flat, small brush and pat a light color along the brow line. It is best to pat this makeup on so it is more concentrated and visible on the skin.

When applying eyeliner it is best to use a pen or brush for a more precise line. For winged eyeliner, it is best to follow the bottom lash line up toward the eyebrow. This will help to make the eyes pop and appear larger.

Apply mascara like normal, wiggling the brush through the lashes to make them appear more full.

For light eyelashes, take a black eyeshadow powder and apply it with a flat brush at the base of the top lashes.

Eyebrows Full brows are popular. To achieve the look, find a powder close to the color of the brows. Use a small, flat brush to use the powder and fill in the eyebrows. Start from the outside and work toward the middle.

Use a small brush to comb them out and make sure everything is lying flat.

For stubborn brows, use a gel to make them stay in place.

Cover-up and concealer Start with cover-up and apply it first to the forehead. Use a flat brush to brush the cover-up down the bridge of the nose and down the cheeks. It is best to apply cover-up in a downward direction, the way the small hairs grow on the face.

Use a concealer under the eyes about two shades lighter than the cover-up. Use a lighter shade because faces naturally have shadows under the eyes, so the lighter concealer counteracts the shadows.

Take the largest fluffy brush to lightly apply a coverup powder the same shade as the cover-up all over the face.

Contouring and blush To contour, use a medium fluffy brush to lightly apply a powder about three shades darker than the coverup powder. Go in a straight line from the middle of the ear to the corner of the mouth. Then use a large fluffy brush to blend the line and make it look more natural.

Use a medium fluffy brush to apply blush two to three shades more pink than what would usually be used. It is important to use more color than would typically be used because it will compensate for the camera flash that washes color out.

Lips Apply a good moisturizer and let dry before applying lipstick.

Find a lip stain to last all day and not transfer to anything the lips touch.

For a more dramatic look, add a lipliner. However for no-makeup makeup, this step is typically not necessary.

