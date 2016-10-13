 Covergirl announces first ever Coverboy – The Daily Universe

Covergirl announces first ever Coverboy

James Charles, a 17-year-old makeup artist from New York, was named Covergirl’s first male ambassador on Tuesday, Oct 11.

Charles is most well-known for his Instagram account, which has pictures of various makeup styles and over 528,000 followers.

“I started my Instagram one year ago to inspire others and as an artistic outlet to challenge myself creatively,” Charles said in a recent post. “I truly hope this shows that anyone can wear makeup and do anything if they work hard.”

Charles will be the face of Covergirl’s upcoming “So Lashy” mascara, and will work with the brand to emphasize the message that mascara is “open to everyone,” according to BBC news.

Since the announcement of Charles becoming the first Coverboy, social media has been filled with mixed emotions.


Emily Firestone

Emily Firestone is a BYU student studying digital media. She currently works as a digital editor for The Daily Universe which entails running all social media accounts, managing the website and creating multimedia packages.

