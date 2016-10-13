 Allstate Tailgate Tour coming to BYU football vs Mississippi State – The Daily Universe

Allstate Tailgate Tour coming to BYU football vs Mississippi State

Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State. (BYU Photo)
Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State. Williams and the Cougars take on Mississippi State at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night. (BYU Photo)

In addition to all of the other homecoming festivities on the BYU campus this week, football fans will have the opportunity to visit the Allstate Tailgate Tour before watching the Cougars take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Allstate Tailgate Tour is an interactive fan experience that brings family friendly games and activities for pre-game festivities. They can also enter to win tickets to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship and meet ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Fans interested in attending the event can come to 1700 North Canyon Road from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Nate Cunningham

Nate Cunningham is the sports editor for the Daily Universe. He previously worked as a reporter covering the BYU basketball team. You can follow Nate on Twitter @NW_Cunningham

