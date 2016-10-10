Homecoming 2016 event calendar

Homecoming week begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and BYU is giving students the chance to celebrate all week long. Join in the fun by sliding through blue foam, attending BYU Spectacular or cheering on the football team.
Hiking and lighting the Y is one of the oldest traditions of BYU Homecoming. (Aaron Cornia)
11:05 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Homecoming Opening Ceremonies (Marriott Center) and BYUSA Barbecue (Brigham Square)
12:30 – 2:00 p.m. Founder’s Day Luncheon
6:00 p.m. Hike and light the Y. Students can meet at the J. Reuben Clark Building to catch a shuttle to the bottom of the Y.
7:00 p.m. On-campus activity between the Wilkinson Student Center and J. Reuben Clark Building.
Slip and slide into the fun of true blue foam. (Luke Hansen)
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. BYUSA Noonday Activities (Brigham Square). Students can take a break from classes for food and games.
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. True Blue Foam (fields by Helaman Halls). Students can slip and slide in true blue foam.
Skate the night away with friends and food at the Spirit Skate Night. (Mattson Heiner)
11 a.m. Alumni Achievement Award Lectures (Hinckley Center). Graduates with significant accomplishments will give lectures and receive the Alumni Achievement Award.
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. BYUSA Noonday Activities (Brigham Square). BYUSA will provide food and games for students.
12:30 – 2:00 p.m. Alumni Achievement Awards Luncheon (Hinckley Center).
9:00 – 11:00 p.m. Spirit Skate Night (Classic Fun Center in Orem). Students can skate with friends, eat and enter giveaways. Tickets are $1 with BYU ID and a two ticket limit per student.
Show some Cougar pride by cheering on the football team against Mississippi State. (Ari Davis)
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. BYUSA Noonday Activities (Brigham Square). There will be food and games for students.
12:30 – 2:00 p.m. University Alumni Awards Luncheon (Hinckley Center).
TBA Stadium Tailgate Party (West Stadium Parking Lot)
8:15 p.m. Football game vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (LaVell Edwards Stadium). Purchase tickets at byutickets.com.
All day Reunions (various locations)
BYU Olympians Jared Ward and Tatenda Tsumba will lead the parade. (BYU Photo)
8:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast (bottom of Maeser stairs, Creamery on 9th, Cougar Dental, Botany Pond). Students can eat blue pancakes before the big parade.
8:45 a.m. Kids’ Races (Robison Track and Field Complex). Children aged 1 – 12 can participate in races.
9:00 a.m. Parade VIP Breakfast (Marriott Center NW Concourse)
9:45 a.m. Cougar Run (Robison Track and Field Complex). Runners will participate in a 5K race along the Homecoming Parade Route. Visit byucougarrun.com to register.
10:00 a.m. Homecoming Parade. The parade will begin at the Marriott Center East Parking Lot and will end at the Smith Fieldhouse.
12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Alumni Board garden barbecue (Hinckley Center).
2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. BYU Spectacular (Marriott Center). The show will include performances by Gladys Knight, Peter Hollens, Lexi Mae Walker and several BYU groups.
8:30 p.m. Homecoming dances (various locations). There will be a semi-formal, casual and formal dance.
All day Reunions (various locations)