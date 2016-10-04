Presidential candidate Evan McMullin to speak in Provo

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin will release a new document outlining his new platform of conservative principles at the Provo City Library on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Kelsey Koenen Witt is the Utah communications director for McMullin’s campaign. Witt said the document will be much more specific than the principles McMullin has outlined in previous interviews and discussions.

“It’s succinct, inspired and we hope will encourage voters everywhere to have serious discussions about the future of this country and the kinds of leadership we need,” Witt said.

McMullin’s speech will mark the first time a 2016 presidential candidate has made a public appearance in Provo.

“Evan is coming to Provo because of the outpouring of support. He has an energetic base in Utah County who align with him on strong conservative principles and good values,” Witt said. “We hope this event will inform as many interested voters as possible that there is another choice besides Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.”

McMullin will answer questions after he speaks. The event is free and open to the public.