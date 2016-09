The BYU football team defeated Toledo 55-53 on Friday night in Provo behind a record-setting performance from running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams broke Eldon Fortie’s nearly 55-year old record of 272 rushing yards in a single game, gashing Toledo for 286 yards.

Williams also tied the single-game touchdown record, scoring five times on Friday night.

Next up for the Cougars is a clash with Michigan State on Oct. 8