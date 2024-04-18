A round-up of the best blossoms on BYU campus

The “Japanese Barberry” bush, a species of salmon barberry. Found between the engineering building and the HBLL building. (Isaac Rascon)

With the warm weather comes bright flowers and colorful trees, enabling students to find a wide range of unique plants on BYU campus.

Here are some images depicting the diverse foliage found with the 737.61 acres of BYU’s campus.

“Johnny jump-up”, a species of violet. These little guys can be found just outside the northeast entrance of the Harold B. Lee Library. (Isaac Rascon)

“Lungwort”, also known as “Mary’s tears” or “Jerusalem Cowslip”. Found just outside the MARB. (Isaac Rascon)

The “Eastern Redbud” carries beautifully saturated pink flowers. Two of these big trees can be found right outside the Kennedy center. (Isaac Rascon)

The “Bradford Pear” is a beautiful sight, but infamously known for its interesting smells. Enjoy at a distance. (Isaac Rascon)

“Japanese Cherry”, a species of Prunus. Found outside the northwest corner of the LSB. This tree is uniquely filled with both white and bright red flowers. A truly beautiful sight. (Isaac Rascon)

“Flowering Almond”, a species of Prunus.

Found outside the northwest corner of the LSB.

(Isaac Rascon)

“Poet’s Narcissus”, a species of daffodils. Found at the top of the campus stairs infront of the Maeser building. (Isaac Rascon)

“Crown Imperial”, a species of Fritillaries. Found right next to the “Poet’s Narcissus” daffodils. These flowers interestingly grow upside down. (Isaac Rascon)

The “Japanese Cherry” tree, a species of Prunus. You can find three of these beauties just outside the south entrance of the Brimhall building. (Isaac Rascon)