Resources to celebrate Easter

Sunday, March 31 is Easter Sunday. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been encouraged to focus on the holiday’s holy beginnings.

In an official statement from the First Presidency of the Church on February 15, 2023, President Nelson wrote:

“During the Easter season we can strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and share His gospel with others as we consider His life and mission. We may appropriately invite friends and family to join us that day to receive messages of hope, peace, the reality of immortality, and the possibility of eternal life through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice.”

The Church published a Holy Week study guide on its website to guide readers from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

In addition to a study guide, the Church compiled a page of resources for all ages in celebrating the Easter season. These include answers to common questions, inspirational videos, worship music and more multimedia content for children and adults.

Here are some more study guides (not affiliated with the Church):

Book of Mormon Central | Let’s Talk Bible Study | LDS Living | Groundwork Online

If you’re looking for Easter lessons for children:

Trueway Kids | Children’s Ministry | Power of Families | LDS Living

These links are from organizations and websites of multiple Christian denominations to help families educate their children. They include scripture guides, object lesson ideas, crafts, food and coloring books.

If you’re celebrating Easter by yourself this year:

Sun Valley | The Love Central | About Social Anxiety | Lifestyle Anytime

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a digital-only “Liahona” article for young single adults regarding Easter. Read it here.

For Easter videos and images from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, click here.

For the musically-inclined, here are songs about Easter: